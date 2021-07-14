Conoce la lista de los nominados al Emmy 2021

Los Premios Emmy con los que, cada año, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias de la Televisión destaca la excelencia de algunos títulos, interpretaciones y trabajos que se han llevado a cabo para la pequeña pantalla anuncian a sus nominados en las nueve categorías que galardonan a las mejores series de televisión.

La edición 73 de los galardones se realizará el próximo 19 de setiembre y se espera que esté marcado por los cuidados en torno a la pandemia del COVID-19, la ceremonia tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theater de Downtown de Los Angeles de forma presencial.

The Mandalorian y WandaVision de Disney+ dominan los premios Emmys 2021, con más de 20 nominaciones cada uno.

Listado de categorías:

Series de drama:

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Bridgenton (Netlfix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedia

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)



Serie Limitada:

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney Plus)

Actor principal:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Actriz principal:

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Actor principal en comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)



Actriz principal en comedia:

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Actor principal en series limitadas o película

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Actriz principal en series limitadas o película:

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Variedad de diálogo:

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Last Show With Stephen Colbert



Programas de competición:

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice



Película de televisión:

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank



Actor secundario en dramas:

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenie (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael K. Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Actriz secundaria en dramas:

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Actor secundario en comedias:

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Actriz secundaria en comedias:

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

